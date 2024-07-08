Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.76. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 7,260 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.86 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $117,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,988,502 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,506.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 99,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

See Also

