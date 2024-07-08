Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

Datadog Stock Up 2.3 %

DDOG stock opened at $134.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.50, a PEG ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,642 shares of company stock valued at $99,787,293. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

