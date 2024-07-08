Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $134.56

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $134.56, but opened at $131.58. Datadog shares last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 476,314 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

Datadog Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $293,875.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 197,421 shares in the company, valued at $24,677,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,642 shares of company stock valued at $99,787,293. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

