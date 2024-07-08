DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 138.4% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Shares of DVA opened at $136.45 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

