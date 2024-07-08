Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.82. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 193,505 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

