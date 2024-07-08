DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $456,861.87 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

