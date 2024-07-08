Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $142.10. 3,538,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,006,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.96.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,003,746 shares of company stock worth $810,957,221 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,252,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.