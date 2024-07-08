Destra Network (DSYNC) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Destra Network token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Destra Network has a market cap of $139.18 million and approximately $561,991.99 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Destra Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Get Destra Network alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.14186998 USD and is down -11.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $580,527.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Destra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.