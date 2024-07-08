Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.40% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $45.91. 4,710,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 73.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 84,193 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

