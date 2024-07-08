dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $14,873.45 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,704,755 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99449287 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $10,386.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

