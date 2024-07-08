Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives $42.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNTH. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,251,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,761,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

DNTH stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

