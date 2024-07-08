Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $109.68

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.68, but opened at $113.19. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $113.47, with a volume of 441,832 shares.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,858,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.