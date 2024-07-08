Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $14.55

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $14.12. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 9,002,717 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
