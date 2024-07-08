Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $14.55

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $14.12. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 9,002,717 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

