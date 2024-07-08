Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $128.89 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.