Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $128.89 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

