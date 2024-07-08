Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Up to $13.58

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.23. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 22,817 shares trading hands.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

