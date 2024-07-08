Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,089,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.22.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

AMP opened at $432.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $446.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

