Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.