Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,301 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.