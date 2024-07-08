Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,301 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.43.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
