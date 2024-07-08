Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,348 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $101.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

