Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,797 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $99.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.