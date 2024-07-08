Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,021 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,728,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,960,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 479,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.65 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

