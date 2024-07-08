Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 35,368 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $7.56 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

