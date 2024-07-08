Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $36,000 in Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Elevai Labs Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELAB opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Elevai Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative return on equity of 225.32% and a negative net margin of 211.25%.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

