Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 426,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 368,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 471,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

