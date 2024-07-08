Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,911 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $4,047,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

AOS opened at $80.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

