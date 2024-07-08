Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

