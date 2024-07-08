Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Shore Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 273,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,704,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $367.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,306.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shore Bancshares

About Shore Bancshares

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.