Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,305,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $21,036,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 180,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

CINF stock opened at $115.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.81 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

