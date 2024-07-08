Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -78.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 645,335 shares of company stock worth $22,646,564. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

