Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.