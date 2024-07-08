Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,178 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

