Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 22,982 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haleon by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Haleon by 32.0% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 23.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,640,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Haleon by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

