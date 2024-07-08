Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,572 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $74.52 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

