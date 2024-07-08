Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

