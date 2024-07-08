Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WERN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3,763.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.7 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.