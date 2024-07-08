Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Up to $493.73

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $493.73, but opened at $508.57. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $501.68, with a volume of 33,270 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.38.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $516.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 422.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $5,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

