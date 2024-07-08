DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $69.40. 168,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

