Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $193.09 on Monday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 199.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.47.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,673. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,552,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

