Dymension Price Tops $1.43 on Top Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Dymension has a market cap of $270.49 million and approximately $65.70 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dymension has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,622,166 coins and its circulating supply is 189,632,434 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,584,319 with 189,586,938 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.1640536 USD and is up 7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $39,839,542.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars.

