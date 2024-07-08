Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $60.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

