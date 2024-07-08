Dynex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $52.40 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Dynex has a total market cap of $52.40 million and $1.24 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,354,065 coins and its circulating supply is 92,356,687 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,335,078.43327384. The last known price of Dynex is 0.55431564 USD and is down -8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,308,365.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

