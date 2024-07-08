Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 88.90%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.47%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

