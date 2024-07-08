ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $1.87. ECARX shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 18,303 shares.

ECARX Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $652.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

