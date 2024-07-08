Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $26.17 on Friday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

