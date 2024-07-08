Enjin Coin Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $263.47 million and $15.18 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,818,538,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,625,549,922 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

