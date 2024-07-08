EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.21

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 1316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

