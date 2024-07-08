Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $16.44. Enovix shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 551,590 shares trading hands.

Get Enovix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Enovix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Enovix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 0.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 303,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.