Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Enphase Energy worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,425,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $97.14 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.