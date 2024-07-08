Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

